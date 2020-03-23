People walk by an electronic stock board in Tokyo, where equities continued to fall on Monday. Photo: AP Photo
Asia markets plunge on growing fears of global recession amid explosive spread of Covid-19
- Hang Seng tumbles more than 3.5 per cent, as wild swings continue
- Unemployment in the US could reach 30 per cent in the second quarter, says US Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis President James Bullard
Topic | China stock market
People walk by an electronic stock board in Tokyo, where equities continued to fall on Monday. Photo: AP Photo