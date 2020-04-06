This intersection is normally very busy. But the Tokyo metropolitan government asked residents to stay at home over the weekend as a preventive measure against a surge of new infections of coronavirus. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire
Australia, South Korea, Japan lead Asia-Pacific rally on rising hopes lockdowns may work against the coronavirus

  • Hotspot areas – the US, Spain and Italy – saw declines in daily deaths over weekend
  • Japan to declare state of emergency, pump in stimulus, media reports say
Deb Price and Gigi Choy

Updated: 2:20pm, 6 Apr, 2020

