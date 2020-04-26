An Impossible Foods press event in Las Vegas, Nevada in January. Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing is an early backer of the company, which has raised US$1.3 billion in total so far. Photo: AFP
Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat eye bigger cut of Covid-19 driven growth in Asia’s plant-based foods segment
- Asia represents 44 per cent of meat consumption globally and this number is projected to grow by 70 per cent by 2050: Impossible Foods executive
- Beyond Meat’s highly successful IPO has raised considerable interest in alternative proteins among Asian investors, Hong Kong fund says
Topic | Food and agriculture
An Impossible Foods press event in Las Vegas, Nevada in January. Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing is an early backer of the company, which has raised US$1.3 billion in total so far. Photo: AFP