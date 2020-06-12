A man walks past a Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group store in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery shares soar as investors look ahead and bet on comeback through mainland-heavy strategy

  • China’s largest jewellery retailer says yearly sales through March ‘severely suffered’ largely due to the coronavirus; net profit tumbled nearly 37 per cent
  • Chairman sees ‘signs of recovery’ as it continues to grow in China and expands its use of e-sales and live streaming
Deb Price
Updated: 4:09pm, 12 Jun, 2020

