Kweichow Moutai – one of the heaviest traded stocks on the Stock Connect – is gaining in trading Friday after collapsing 7.9 per cent Thursday. Photo: Zigor Aldama
Hong Kong stocks rise as bargain hunters swoop in to take advantage of rout; Kweichow Moutai jumps
- Kweichow Moutai rebounds from a 7.9 per cent collapse Thursday
- Tencent, Alibaba advance
Topic | Hang Seng Index
