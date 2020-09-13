Modern Zhaoqing – the largest city in the bay area project but also one of the least developed. Photo: WEIBO
The bay area city of Zhaoqing was once home to the Italian Jesuit priest Matteo Ricci, who drew the first modern Chinese map of the world
- The city traces its history back to at least the 7th century, when it was an important military centre known as Gaoyao under the Southern Sui dynasty
- Ricci worked in Zhaoqing for six years, during which he and a fellow Jesuit compiled the very first dictionary between Chinese and a Western language, in this case Portuguese
Topic | Zhaoqing
