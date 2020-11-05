An iBond promotion at a Bank of China (Hong Kong) branch in Central. Photo: SCMP An iBond promotion at a Bank of China (Hong Kong) branch in Central. Photo: SCMP
An iBond promotion at a Bank of China (Hong Kong) branch in Central. Photo: SCMP
Money /  Markets & Investing

Hong Kong’s latest inflation-linked bonds are oversubscribed, attract US$5 billion from investors dejected by Ant IPO suspension

  • Hong Kong’s newest inflation-linked bonds offer guaranteed returns of 2 per cent annually for three years
  • The government might increase the size of the offering to HK$15 billion to accommodate strong demand

Topic |   Bonds
Yujing LiuIris Ouyang
Yujing Liu and Iris Ouyang

Updated: 10:22pm, 5 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An iBond promotion at a Bank of China (Hong Kong) branch in Central. Photo: SCMP An iBond promotion at a Bank of China (Hong Kong) branch in Central. Photo: SCMP
An iBond promotion at a Bank of China (Hong Kong) branch in Central. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE