An iBond promotion at a Bank of China (Hong Kong) branch in Central. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s latest inflation-linked bonds are oversubscribed, attract US$5 billion from investors dejected by Ant IPO suspension
- Hong Kong’s newest inflation-linked bonds offer guaranteed returns of 2 per cent annually for three years
- The government might increase the size of the offering to HK$15 billion to accommodate strong demand
Topic | Bonds
