The Lijiaxia Hydropower Station in northwest China’s Qinghai Province. Photo: Xinhua
China’s wind, solar energy sectors need the right incentives and market reforms to meet Xi Jinping’s carbon neutrality goals
- Capacity will almost triple to more than 1,200GW by 2030 as China increases the share of non-fossil fuels, President Xi Jinping said in a weekend speech
- A key challenge is to ‘incentivise the entry of flexible generation capacity’, says Lucas Zhang Liutong, director of WaterRock Energy Economics
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
