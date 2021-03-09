The Tesla Inc. logo is displayed on an electric vehicle charging station outside one of the companys showrooms in Beijing China, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. China, the worlds biggest car market, aims to boost auto sales and add more charging facilities for electric vehicles this year. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Tesla keeps China’s EV competitors at bay with a threefold jump in deliveries of its cut-price Model Y
- The American electric car giant delivered 4,630 Model Ys in February, compared to 1,641 in January
- The three main Chinese Tesla challengers saw sharp declines as the cut-price Model Y dented demand for their cars
Topic | Electric cars
