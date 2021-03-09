The Tesla Inc. logo is displayed on an electric vehicle charging station outside one of the companys showrooms in Beijing China, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. China, the worlds biggest car market, aims to boost auto sales and add more charging facilities for electric vehicles this year. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg The Tesla Inc. logo is displayed on an electric vehicle charging station outside one of the companys showrooms in Beijing China, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. China, the worlds biggest car market, aims to boost auto sales and add more charging facilities for electric vehicles this year. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
The Tesla Inc. logo is displayed on an electric vehicle charging station outside one of the companys showrooms in Beijing China, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. China, the worlds biggest car market, aims to boost auto sales and add more charging facilities for electric vehicles this year. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Electric cars
Money /  Markets & Investing

Tesla keeps China’s EV competitors at bay with a threefold jump in deliveries of its cut-price Model Y

  • The American electric car giant delivered 4,630 Model Ys in February, compared to 1,641 in January
  • The three main Chinese Tesla challengers saw sharp declines as the cut-price Model Y dented demand for their cars

Topic |   Electric cars
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 9 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Tesla Inc. logo is displayed on an electric vehicle charging station outside one of the companys showrooms in Beijing China, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. China, the worlds biggest car market, aims to boost auto sales and add more charging facilities for electric vehicles this year. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg The Tesla Inc. logo is displayed on an electric vehicle charging station outside one of the companys showrooms in Beijing China, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. China, the worlds biggest car market, aims to boost auto sales and add more charging facilities for electric vehicles this year. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
The Tesla Inc. logo is displayed on an electric vehicle charging station outside one of the companys showrooms in Beijing China, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. China, the worlds biggest car market, aims to boost auto sales and add more charging facilities for electric vehicles this year. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE