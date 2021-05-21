Wind turbines and solar panels in this aerial photograph taken near Fuxin, Liaoning province, China in November 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
BlackRock leverages voting power in Hong Kong companies to spur climate-change targets and disclosures
- Only 25 of 55 Hang Seng Index members have mentioned carbon emissions reduction or improvement targets on energy consumption
- A BDO annual survey of 400 of listed companies shows unsatisfactory results with only 12 per cent citing issues related to climate change
Topic | ESG investing
