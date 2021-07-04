More funds are pushing into thematic investing focused on environment, social and governance criteria, according to data tracked by Morningstar. Photo: AP Photo
ESG investing: what you need to know and how smaller ETFs outgun BlackRock, Vanguard with sustainable screening and benchmarking
- ESG-themed funds more than doubled to US$51.1 billion in the US last year, nearly tripled to US$36.7 billion in Asia ex-Japan in the year to March 2021
- Some ETFs managed by smaller funds have outperformed S&P 500 and ETFs managed by titans like BlackRock and Vanguard
