Investors have higher expectations these days when it comes to a company’s environmental and social initiatives. Photo: Shutterstock
Taiwan-listed companies outshine Hong Kong, mainland China peers on ESG disclosures, MioTech data shows
- Top performing Taiwan companies are more diligent in disclosing their ESG metrics and initiatives than their regional counterparts, the data provider says
- Higher ESG ratings can help companies achieve higher stock market valuations and reduce capital market financing costs, studies have shown
Topic | ESG investing
