BlackRock voted against the reappointment of 1,448 independent directors in 819 Asian companies in the 12 months to June 30. Photo: Bloomberg
BlackRock uses voting might against independent directors as overstays intensify in Asia-Pacific
- Almost a fifth of independent directors in Hong Kong-listed firms have retained their boardroom seats for longer than nine years
- Proposals to tighten re-election rules are in store, will put the city in touch with reforms in other smaller markets in the region
Topic | ESG investing
