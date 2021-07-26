BlackRock voted against the reappointment of 1,448 independent directors in 819 Asian companies in the 12 months to June 30. Photo: Bloomberg BlackRock voted against the reappointment of 1,448 independent directors in 819 Asian companies in the 12 months to June 30. Photo: Bloomberg
BlackRock voted against the reappointment of 1,448 independent directors in 819 Asian companies in the 12 months to June 30. Photo: Bloomberg
ESG investing
BlackRock uses voting might against independent directors as overstays intensify in Asia-Pacific

  • Almost a fifth of independent directors in Hong Kong-listed firms have retained their boardroom seats for longer than nine years
  • Proposals to tighten re-election rules are in store, will put the city in touch with reforms in other smaller markets in the region

Eric Ng
Updated: 8:30am, 26 Jul, 2021

