Hong Kong investors tend to let companies get away with a lot of things when it comes to diversity, according to Jane Moir of the Asian Corporate Governance Association. Photo: Shutterstock
Money /  Markets & Investing

Hong Kong-listed firms could take 140 years to reach gender parity on boards at current rate, study finds

  • At current organic growth trajectory, Hong Kong-listed companies will reach gender parity ‘in the year 2161’
  • Study comes as city works on quotas for women on boards of all listed companies

Topic |   ESG investing
Eric Ng, Martin Choi, Enoch Yiu
Eric Ng Martin Choi and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 1:15pm, 18 Nov, 2021

