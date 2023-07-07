Citybus is building Hong Kong’s first hydrogen refuelling station in the West Kowloon Depot. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Clean public transport: Consortium pioneering hydrogen-fuelled buses in Hong Kong set to build city’s second refilling station
- The new station, on Hong Kong Island, will be much larger than the first one, in West Kowloon, says Citybus and it partners
- It will enable hydrogen-cell buses to be road-tested before the government formulates policies for the deployment of clean public transport vehicles
