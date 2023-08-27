Hillfort House, a student-housing building in Brighton, UK, run by student-accommodation provider Student Roost. Photo: Student Roost
UK’s ‘juggernaut’ student-housing market attracts Asian capital as persistent shortage promises lasting low-risk returns
- Q Investment Partners, GIC among those investing in the sector
- A recent CBRE report showed a shortage of more than 350,000 student beds across 30 major university towns in the UK
