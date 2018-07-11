Offshore yuan fell the most in over a week on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump raised the stakes in the ongoing trade war with China, saying he will impose tariffs on another US$200 billion worth of Chinese exports.

Washington’s decision to slap the extra tariffs came after efforts to negotiate a solution to the trade dispute failed, senior US administration officials said on Tuesday.

Both countries had fired the first salvoes in the trade war, imposing tariffs on US$34 billion worth of goods last Friday.

Offshore yuan dropped 0.55 per cent to 6.6870 per US dollar. It is set for the biggest daily drop in a week and is fast approaching the 11-month low of 6.7332 hit last Tuesday.

Last month the yuan lost 3.28 per cent of its value against the US dollar, marking its biggest monthly decline since 1994, when China unified its market exchange rates.

“A list is a list and not an actual tariff, so lots to be ironed on this one,” said Stephen Innes, APAC head of trading at online currency broker Oanda. “But regardless, it will put the markets back on the defensive for the time being.”

Trump released a wide-ranging list of Chinese goods it proposes be hit with the new tariffs, including hundreds of food products, tobacco, coal, chemicals, tyres, dog and cat food and consumer electronics including television components.

Trump had previously warned that his administration might ultimately impose tariffs on more than US$500 billion worth of Chinese exports, which essentially means all Chinese goods.

All three major US indices closed up overnight after a raft of robust US economic data. But analysts warned that Asian stocks were tipped to retreat on Wednesday because of the apparent downside risks from an escalating trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.6 per cent higher at 24,919.66 and the S&P 500 tacked on 0.4 per cent to 2,793.84. The Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.04 per cent at 7,749.20.