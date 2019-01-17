Fidelity International is betting big on artificial intelligence as the future of fund management in the belief that the new technology will give asset managers the edge in constructing and managing asset portfolios, according to a senior executive.

Luc Froehlich, Asian fixed income investment director at Fidelity International, said his firm was at the forefront of a transformation that will see an enhanced role for machines in running pension funds, actively managed equity funds and other investment products.

Fidelity fund managers are currently using natural language processing in asset selection, Froehlich said.

Natural language processing is an area of AI which deals with how to program computers to process and analyse large amount of natural language data. Using machine learning, natural language processing helps uncover insights and relationships in unstructured data.

“We have been using natural language processing to build up the investment universe for our portfolios,” said Froehlich.

The Boston-headquartered investment manager reportedly spends US$2.5 billion on new technology annually. Froehlich, who was speaking at a panel at this week’s Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, declined to comment on the investment figure.

Froehlich illustrated his point by saying fund managers can use AI to identify companies related to the “Belt and Road Initiative” when picking shares to include in a portfolio.

A knowledge graph can also help fund managers sift through tens of thousands of different information sources within a short period of time. Froehlich says the tool, which is also used by Google to enhance the results of its search engine, is more efficient than the traditional labour intensive research approach by equity analysts.

The changes come as the fund management industry struggles to adapt to shifting investor demands for more tailored investment solutions, and as cost pressures remain a worry amid the ongoing declines in fees charged by fund managers.

Fidelity International represents the investment manager’s offices outside the US, including those in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and South America.

Fidelity has AI specialists employed among its 500 staff in the Chinese city of Dalian, which are helping to roll out new technology across the company’s global offices.

Going forward, the way in which investors are exposed to investment products is likely to change.

“The biggest disruption we expect is coming from techfin, rather than fintech. We see how companies like Facebook, Google, and Amazon are coming to the market and serving as the connection with clients,” said Froehlich.

These tech giants can capture information about investors, their consumption patterns and their preferences, he said.

“They [investors] don’t have to talk to banks any more, as they only need to talk with Alexa,” he said, referring to Amazon’s virtual assistant.

Aside from AI, blockchain is also one area where Fidelity has emerged as an early mover in the industry.

In October Fidelity announced plans for a cryptocurrency trading and custody services for US institutional investors under Fidelity Digital Asset.