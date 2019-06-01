Snow-covered vats at a vinegar and soy sauce mill in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province. The city is today best known for its production of rice-based black vinegar used in Chinese cuisine. Photo: Reuters
Zhenjiang suicide-watch guard is the human face of the economic malaise that afflicts smaller cities amid the US-China trade war
- Jiangsu was 1.3 trillion yuan in debt by June, 2018, the highest among China’s provinces, and Zhenjiang is among the poorer cities in the province
Topic | China economy
Snow-covered vats at a vinegar and soy sauce mill in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province. The city is today best known for its production of rice-based black vinegar used in Chinese cuisine. Photo: Reuters
The Trump administration blacklisted Huawei and its affiliates from buying American technology and components over national security concerns. Photo: EPA
Donald Trump’s Huawei ban is a more severe threat to global economy than trade war tariffs, economists say
- Showdown between China and the US over 5G, future technology could outlast tariff fight, analysts say
- Blacklisting of technology firms is being viewed as a broad stroke by Washington to contain Beijing in its bid to lead the global tech race
Topic | US-China tech war
The Trump administration blacklisted Huawei and its affiliates from buying American technology and components over national security concerns. Photo: EPA