Hong Kong and Shanghai share indexes edged higher on Monday, with investors eyeing the G20 Summit in Osaka, which gets underway on Friday. Photo: AP
Hong Kong, Shanghai indexes end higher for sixth straight day
- Property stocks were among gainers in Hong Kong, bolstered by expectations for an interest-rate cut next month from the US Federal Reserve
- Banking stocks helped to lift the Shanghai Composite 0.2 per cent higher for the session
Topic | Hang Seng Index
Hong Kong and Shanghai share indexes edged higher on Monday, with investors eyeing the G20 Summit in Osaka, which gets underway on Friday. Photo: AP
Chen Li, a top-ranked analyst and chief economist at Soochow Securities, says Chinese sovereign bonds will be in a bull market relative to Chinese equities throughout the remainder of 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Analyst who made correct call on China’s market this year now favours Chinese government bonds over stocks
- Chief economist at Soochow Securities, Chen Li, lays out bull case for Chinese government bonds
- The yield on the nation’s 10-year sovereign bonds recently stayed at 3.25 per cent
Topic | China stock market
Chen Li, a top-ranked analyst and chief economist at Soochow Securities, says Chinese sovereign bonds will be in a bull market relative to Chinese equities throughout the remainder of 2019. Photo: Felix Wong