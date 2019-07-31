Children playing with their footballs at a gymnasium in Tianjin on December 16, 2017. Photo: Xinhua
Will China’s subsidies unleash a building boom of football fields, as nation pursues ‘Field of Dreams’ to boost favourite sport?
- The central government will provide cash subsidies of up to US$290,543 toward the construction of every standard size 11-a-side playing field
- Smaller pitches for five-a-side and seven-a-side games will get 1 million yuan each, the NDRC said
Topic | National Development and Reform Commission
