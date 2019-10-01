Retiring Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam meets the press at Two International Finance Centre, in Central, on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s retiring monetary chief Norman Chan backs annuity scheme launched under his leadership last year
- Norman Chan Tak-lam was appointed as the HKMA’s second chief executive in 2009
- Introduced eight rounds of mortgage tightening to cool the city’s property market after the global financial crisis in 2009
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Retiring Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan Tak-lam meets the press at Two International Finance Centre, in Central, on Monday. Photo: Nora Tam