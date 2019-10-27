Tiffany has been bouncing back under chief executive Alessandro Bogliolo, revamping its New York flagship store with major investments targeting younger shoppers. Photo: Bloomberg
Louis Vuitton parent LVMH eyes Tiffany as it looks to expand in US jewellery market
- The French owner of Louis Vuitton is looking to sharpen its focus further on the US, the company’s second-largest region by revenue behind Asia
- An acquisition of Tiffany would be the biggest ever by LVMH, higher than the US$7 billion it paid for the rest of Christian Dior in 2017
Topic | Luxury Spend It
Tiffany has been bouncing back under chief executive Alessandro Bogliolo, revamping its New York flagship store with major investments targeting younger shoppers. Photo: Bloomberg
A sign informing customers that the store is closed stands at an entrance to Lane Crawford’s store in Times Square, Causeway Bay, during an anti-government protest at the mall. Photo: Bloomberg
Clock ticking on Hong Kong luxury store closures if protests continue – it could end up like a third-tier city in China, LVMH executive says
- Hong Kong is the most important market in Asia for luxury brands – as a stepping stone to mainland China and a magnet for shoppers from there and wider region
- Brands are unlikely to invest more in the city now and could start downsizing as soon as January, an adviser to the luxury retail industry says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A sign informing customers that the store is closed stands at an entrance to Lane Crawford’s store in Times Square, Causeway Bay, during an anti-government protest at the mall. Photo: Bloomberg