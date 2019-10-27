Channels

Tiffany has been bouncing back under chief executive Alessandro Bogliolo, revamping its New York flagship store with major investments targeting younger shoppers. Photo: Bloomberg
Louis Vuitton parent LVMH eyes Tiffany as it looks to expand in US jewellery market

  • The French owner of Louis Vuitton is looking to sharpen its focus further on the US, the company’s second-largest region by revenue behind Asia
  • An acquisition of Tiffany would be the biggest ever by LVMH, higher than the US$7 billion it paid for the rest of Christian Dior in 2017
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 3:31pm, 27 Oct, 2019

A sign informing customers that the store is closed stands at an entrance to Lane Crawford’s store in Times Square, Causeway Bay, during an anti-government protest at the mall. Photo: Bloomberg
Clock ticking on Hong Kong luxury store closures if protests continue – it could end up like a third-tier city in China, LVMH executive says

  • Hong Kong is the most important market in Asia for luxury brands – as a stepping stone to mainland China and a magnet for shoppers from there and wider region
  • Brands are unlikely to invest more in the city now and could start downsizing as soon as January, an adviser to the luxury retail industry says
Vincenzo La Torre

Vincenzo La Torre  

Updated: 1:49am, 17 Oct, 2019

