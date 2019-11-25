Anti-government protests have hit Hong Kong’s property market hard. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests continue to dampen investor confidence in city’s property market, but London to rebound quickly: Christie’s
- ‘If you bought in Hong Kong two years ago, and you had to be a seller today, yeah, you probably have a little bit of indigestion,’ says Dan Conn, chief executive of Christie’s International Real Estate
- Prices in London will rebound quickly
Topic | Hong Kong property
Anti-government protests have hit Hong Kong’s property market hard. Photo: K.Y. Cheng