Gambling revenues in Macau are heading towards their first annual revenue decline in three years. Photo: Bloomberg
Macau casino revenues take a hit from Hong Kong protests and US-China trade war, slip 8.5 per cent in November
- President Xi Jinping’s visit to Macau this month for the 20th anniversary of its handover from Portugal is likely to squeeze revenues further as tightened visa policies deter visitors
- Gross revenues of US$2.8 billion for November were better than analysts’ expectations of a drop between 10-13 per cent
