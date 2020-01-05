A scene from Infernal Affairs, a hit Hong Kong crime thriller released in 2002. Photo: Online
Hong Kong’s famous cops-and-robbers films shunned by moviegoers as protests spark resentment towards police, adding to box office woes
- Christmas box office revenue takes a huge hit, falling by nearly 30 per cent year-on-year, as people stay away from cinemas in protest-hit malls
- Once the backbone of the local film industry, moviegoers no longer want to watch crime thrillers portraying police in a positive light when distrust is running at a record high
