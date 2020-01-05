A scene from Infernal Affairs, a hit Hong Kong crime thriller released in 2002. Photo: Online
Hong Kong’s famous cops-and-robbers films shunned by moviegoers as protests spark resentment towards police, adding to box office woes 

  • Christmas box office revenue takes a huge hit, falling by nearly 30 per cent year-on-year, as people stay away from cinemas in protest-hit malls
  • Once the backbone of the local film industry, moviegoers no longer want to watch crime thrillers portraying police in a positive light when distrust is running at a record high
Yujing Liu
Updated: 10:00am, 5 Jan, 2020

Yujing Liu is a business reporter with a passion for understanding and explaining the fascinating complexities of China’s economy and society. Originally from Beijing, she joined the Post in 2017 after graduating from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in politics and journalism.