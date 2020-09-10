Exterior of 37 Shouson Hill Road. Photo: Edmond So
Hang Lung picks up US government’s Hong Kong mansions for HK$2.56 billion, a 20 per cent discount to valuations
- Hang Lung won a closed tender for six multistorey mansions at 37 Shouson Hill Road for HK$2.56 billion (US$330 million), according to an announcement by CBRE Group
- The sale price, which works out to HK$54,138 per square foot for one of Hong Kong’s most exclusive enclaves, was a 20 per cent discount from the low end of market valuation
