Hang Lung picks up US government’s Hong Kong mansions for HK$2.56 billion, a 20 per cent discount to valuations

  • Hang Lung won a closed tender for six multistorey mansions at 37 Shouson Hill Road for HK$2.56 billion (US$330 million), according to an announcement by CBRE Group
  • The sale price, which works out to HK$54,138 per square foot for one of Hong Kong’s most exclusive enclaves, was a 20 per cent discount from the low end of market valuation

Pearl Liu
Updated: 12:35pm, 10 Sep, 2020

