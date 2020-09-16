A Chinese clerk counts renminbi banknotes at a bank in Huaibei of Anhui province on 1 December 2015. Photo: Shutterstock
China allows currency traders to push the renminbi toward its best quarter since 1981 against the US dollar as economy picks up pace
- The yuan has strengthened 4.4 per cent since the end of June to 6.7620 per dollar, set for the biggest ever quarterly gain in Bloomberg data going back to 1981
- The currency is the best performer in Asia in the third quarter, with the buying momentum close to the strongest since January
Topic | Currencies
A Chinese clerk counts renminbi banknotes at a bank in Huaibei of Anhui province on 1 December 2015. Photo: Shutterstock