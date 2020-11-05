An advertisement promoting China's renminbi (RMB), US dollars and euros at a money changer in Hong Kong on July 26, 2011. Photo: Reuters
Yuan makes biggest daily swing since 2015 as US poll results from Arizona to Wisconsin sets outcome on roller coaster course
- Offshore yuan climbed by as much as 0.9 per cent in late trading Wednesday to 6.6202 per dollar, its strongest level since July 2018, after earlier falling as much as 1.4 per cent
- That was the biggest intraday swing since the day after Beijing devalued the currency in August 2015
