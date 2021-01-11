A woman shows different visual representations of cryptocurrencies, Ripple, Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum on February 01, 2018 in Paris. Photo: Getty Images
Bitcoin’s price plunges 21 per cent on Sunday and Monday, marking its biggest two-day slump since Covid-19 broke out
- Bitcoin slid by as much as 21 per cent over Sunday and Monday to as low as US$32,389 each
- That’s the biggest two-day slide since global markets were first roiled by the pandemic last year and follows a record high of almost US$42,000 on January 8
