A view of the Lujiazui financial district in the Pudong area of Shanghai from the Huangpu river that cuts through the city. Photo: Xinhua
China grants tax breaks, policy leeway to turn Shanghai into powerhouse for AI, chips, planes and pharmaceuticals
- Key companies will enjoy a corporate income tax of 15 per cent, nearly halved from a rate of 25 per cent
- Guideline will boost the morale of local businesspeople and foreign investors who hope to tap the country’s vast market, analyst says
Topic | Shanghai free-trade zone
A view of the Lujiazui financial district in the Pudong area of Shanghai from the Huangpu river that cuts through the city. Photo: Xinhua