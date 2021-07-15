A view of the Lujiazui financial district in the Pudong area of Shanghai from the Huangpu river that cuts through the city. Photo: Xinhua A view of the Lujiazui financial district in the Pudong area of Shanghai from the Huangpu river that cuts through the city. Photo: Xinhua
China grants tax breaks, policy leeway to turn Shanghai into powerhouse for AI, chips, planes and pharmaceuticals

  • Key companies will enjoy a corporate income tax of 15 per cent, nearly halved from a rate of 25 per cent
  • Guideline will boost the morale of local businesspeople and foreign investors who hope to tap the country’s vast market, analyst says

