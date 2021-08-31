A man looks at the posters on a giant advertising board for second-hand apartments in the Liaoning provincial capital of Shenyang on April 17, 2014. Photo: Reuters.
China to cap annual urban rent increases at 5 per cent to rein in runaway prices and make homes affordable to job seekers
- Rental charges in urban areas will not be allowed to rise by more than 5 per cent a year, the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development said
- Vice-premier Han Zheng has pledged to avoid using property as a tool to boost the economy
