Smartphone with bitcoin symbol on-screen among piles of golden Bitcoins. Photo: Shutterstock
Computers bungle basic math to show erroneous data of bitcoin’s 90 per cent crash on Pyth
- A data contributor submitted its bitcoin price as a floating-point number instead of an integer, which was converted into zero and published
- The programme of another data contributor took the wrong route in a race condition, generating a zero when it should’ve been negative 8
Topic | Bitcoin
