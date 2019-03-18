Imported Mercedes-Benz cars at Tianjin Port, in northern China. Photo: Reuters
BMW, Mercedes among luxury carmakers to cut prices in mainland China amid weaker demand, lower VAT
- Price cuts of around 2.5 per cent come as Beijing prepares to lower VAT rate on manufacturers from 16 to 13 per cent
- Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lincoln, Land Rover, Jaguar and Volvo announced that they would lower retail prices on their models
Topic | Luxury cars
Ning Jizhe, the head of China’s National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: EPA
China economy enjoys ‘good start’ to 2019 despite slumping car and mobile phone sales
- Mobile phone sales plunged 19.9 per cent in February, while total vehicle sales fell for an eighth straight month in the world’s biggest car market
- National Bureau of Statistics is expected to release industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment data for January and February on Thursday
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
