Imported Mercedes-Benz cars at Tianjin Port, in northern China. Photo: Reuters
Spending

BMW, Mercedes among luxury carmakers to cut prices in mainland China amid weaker demand, lower VAT

  • Price cuts of around 2.5 per cent come as Beijing prepares to lower VAT rate on manufacturers from 16 to 13 per cent
  • Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lincoln, Land Rover, Jaguar and Volvo announced that they would lower retail prices on their models
Topic | Luxury cars
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Published: 12:56pm, 18 Mar, 2019

Updated: 12:56pm, 18 Mar, 2019

Imported Mercedes-Benz cars at Tianjin Port, in northern China. Photo: Reuters
Ning Jizhe, the head of China’s National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China economy enjoys 'good start' to 2019 despite slumping car and mobile phone sales

  • Mobile phone sales plunged 19.9 per cent in February, while total vehicle sales fell for an eighth straight month in the world's biggest car market
  • National Bureau of Statistics is expected to release industrial production, retail sales and fixed-asset investment data for January and February on Thursday
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Published: 6:00pm, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:13pm, 12 Mar, 2019

Ning Jizhe, the head of China’s National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: EPA
