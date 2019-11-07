Channels

A Chinese tourist takes pictures at a tourism kiosk in Washington in October 2019. Photo: AP
Spending

China’s outbound tourism likely restrained as trade war, yuan weakness deter overseas travels: Euromonitor

  • The number of Chinese taking overseas trips is likely to be reduced by impact of trade war and yuan weakness over the next five years: Euromonitor
  • Yuan has weakened 7 per cent this year against the US dollar, induces ‘currency manipulator’ tag
Topic |   China economy
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Updated: 6:22pm, 7 Nov, 2019

A Chinese tourist takes pictures at a tourism kiosk in Washington in October 2019. Photo: AP
