A hashtag of the film’s name has been mentioned almost 9 million times on Weibo. Photo: Walt Disney Pictures
Chinese moviegoers still hot for Disney’s Frozen 2 as it rakes in 40 per cent of Sunday’s total box office revenue
- The animated sequel to the 2013 blockbuster Frozen earned 68.67 million yuan (US$9.7 million) on Sunday in China, 6 per cent of global weekend receipts
- On its first weekend in China, Frozen 2 took US$53 million, the highest ever for a Disney animated film in the country
