Thomas Cook’s demise raised questions about the viability of the packaged tour model as tourists pivot more toward individual and self-directed travel. Photo: AP
China’s Fosun to relaunch iconic British brand Thomas Cook in a bid to attract European tourists
- The Shanghai-based company that bought Thomas Cook’s trademark after its collapse in September will use the 178-year-old brand on a new travel platform
- Tapping Thomas Cook’s former glory may prove challenging after its bankruptcy led to 9,000 job losses in the UK and left 150,000 tourists stuck overseas
