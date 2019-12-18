Li Bao Ge specialises in siu mei (roasted meats) like those seen here, hanging in a shop at Bowrington Road Market, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Restaurant chain Li Bao Ge joins forces with Freshippo to tap mainland China’s vast online food delivery market as Hong Kong profits tumble amid protests
- Cantonese restaurant chain sees opportunity to boost its revenue, which has been battered by civil unrest in its home market
- Deal will allow it to set up counters in at least 10 Freshippo stores in Shenzhen over the next year, tapping the latter’s digital capabilities
Riot police make an arrest at the Telford Plaza shopping centre in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong ‘Christmas shopping’ protests in several malls across city lead to vandalism of outlets and clashes
- Clashes triggered as hard-core protesters vandalise restaurants in mall, while in late-night incident, riot police fire several rounds of tear gas in Mong Kok
- Earlier, thousands gather to voice support for city’s beleaguered police force and condemn violence by radical activists
