Li Bao Ge specialises in siu mei (roasted meats) like those seen here, hanging in a shop at Bowrington Road Market, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Restaurant chain Li Bao Ge joins forces with Freshippo to tap mainland China’s vast online food delivery market as Hong Kong profits tumble amid protests

  • Cantonese restaurant chain sees opportunity to boost its revenue, which has been battered by civil unrest in its home market
  • Deal will allow it to set up counters in at least 10 Freshippo stores in Shenzhen over the next year, tapping the latter’s digital capabilities
Snow Xia

Snow Xia  

Updated: 7:14am, 18 Dec, 2019

Riot police make an arrest at the Telford Plaza shopping centre in Kowloon Bay. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong ‘Christmas shopping’ protests in several malls across city lead to vandalism of outlets and clashes

  • Clashes triggered as hard-core protesters vandalise restaurants in mall, while in late-night incident, riot police fire several rounds of tear gas in Mong Kok
  • Earlier, thousands gather to voice support for city’s beleaguered police force and condemn violence by radical activists
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 1:30am, 16 Dec, 2019

