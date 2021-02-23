People queue to enter a cinema in Beijing on February 17, 2021. Photo: Xinhua People queue to enter a cinema in Beijing on February 17, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
People queue to enter a cinema in Beijing on February 17, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Lunar New Year box office revenues soar by a third to record US$1.21 billion as cinemas fill up amid travel restrictions

  • Strict measures to avoid a return of Covid-19 meant more people stayed put during the festival season instead of returning to their hometowns for family reunions
  • Ticket sales were dominated by the comedies Hi, Mom and Detective Chinatown 3, which became the fifth and sixth top-grossing movies of all time in the Chinese film market

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 7:57pm, 23 Feb, 2021

