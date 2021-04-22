Tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics displayed in Tokyo. Many fans living outside Japan who bought from Authorized Ticket Resellers will not get full refunds. Photo: AP
Tokyo 2020: Hong Kong Olympics fans to get ticket refunds – minus HK$600
- Local Olympics fans who booked for Tokyo 2020 will be eligible for their money minus a HK$600 fee
- Foreign fans are not allowed at delayed Games with those in US and Australia losing 20 per cent of the cash they shelled out
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
Tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics displayed in Tokyo. Many fans living outside Japan who bought from Authorized Ticket Resellers will not get full refunds. Photo: AP