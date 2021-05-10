A car number plate alone can cost almost 100,000 yuan in Shanghai – more than three times the cost of the Hongguang Mini EV, pictured. Photo: Reuters
Price of a small electric car in Shanghai could more than quadruple under plans to scrap free licence plates for cheap EVs
- According to three managers with local car dealerships, the municipal government has suspended granting free licence plates for electric cars priced below 100,000 yuan (US$15,544)
- The policy change, expected to be announced in the coming weeks, is sure to dent demand for bestsellers such as the Hongguang Mini EV and Ora-branded cars
