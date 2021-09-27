Power blackouts in more than 10 provinces across the mainland may further sap drivers’ appetite for EVs in regions where their take-up is already low. Photo: Reuters
Power cuts may stifle Chinese demand for electric vehicles as charging stations in parts of the country suspend operations, say analysts
- The temporary suspension of operations at charging stations is likely to put some motorists off switching to a new-energy vehicle, say analysts
- Since last week, the outages have caused some charging stations to shut down during rush hours, leaving some electric cars unable to take to the roads
Topic | Electric cars
Power blackouts in more than 10 provinces across the mainland may further sap drivers’ appetite for EVs in regions where their take-up is already low. Photo: Reuters