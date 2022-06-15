Julius Baer’s third annual report compared the prices of 20 luxury goods and services in 24 major cities. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong slips one place to fourth most expensive city for luxury spending as hotel rates take a huge hit from pandemic, Julius Baer report finds
- Hong Kong loses third place to Taipei as a plunge in hotel rates undermined average luxury lifestyle costs
- Shanghai, meanwhile, cemented its place at the top of the table with a 38 per cent increase in hotel prices as domestic tourism rebounded
