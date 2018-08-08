Gaming and entertainment operator Landing International Development plunged in early trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he would cancel its US$1.5 billion casino project in the country.

Shares of the firm plummeted by as much as 7 per cent to HK$5.90, before paring some of the losses.

The presidential spokesman said on Tuesday the lease contract that Landing signed with a state-owned foundation in March was “grossly disadvantageous to the government” because of “unconscionable” rental payment.

Landing, which broke ground for the casino project in Manila just a few minutes before the announcement, said it would “take all necessary action to amicably resolve all issues and to ensure that the project will proceed as planned” in a statement published on Tuesday night.

“The lease is legal, valid and enforceable,” the firm said, adding that it had not received any official communications from the Philippine government regarding the lease.

The planned casino resort sits on land owned by state-run Nayong Pilipino Foundation, with which Landing has entered a lease contract covering 25 years with a monthly rent of 34.5 million pesos (US$649,826) and 10 per cent of the net profit of the theme parks in the resort, according to Landing’s statement.

Shares of Landing jumped 47 per cent to HK$8.34 on July 26 from HK$5.66 on July 23, after it announced it had obtained a licence from the government-owned Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp to build the casino.

Duterte’s government has already shelved another casino project before Landing’s. In April, the Philippines gaming regulator halted a US$500 million casino resort project by Macau’s Galaxy Entertainment Group, citing environmental laws.

Landing opened in March a resort on South Korea’s Jeju island, covering 2.5 million square metres.