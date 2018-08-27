Offshore yuan, traded outside the mainland, jumped to its highest level in almost a month on Monday, after China’s central bank signalled it will more proactively guide the market in the face of the stronger US dollar and ongoing trade war.

On Friday, the China Foreign Exchange Trade system (CFET), a unit of the People’s Bank of China, said it had reactivated a mechanism this month – known as the counter-cyclical factor – in its daily pricing of the yuan against the dollar to counter the bias toward a weaker yuan.

The PBOC raised the yuan reference rate on Monday by 0.29 per cent to 6.8508 per dollar, halting two days of decreases.

Offshore yuan strengthened to its highest level since July 31 in early trading Monday before reversing into a decline of 0.09 per cent, to 6.8115 against the dollar.

Onshore yuan slipped 0.18 per cent to 6.8229 per dollar on Monday, after posting its biggest increase since February 2016 on Friday.

“The yuan counter-cyclical factor suggests that the authorities will be more proactive in signalling their CNY guidance to the market,” said MK Tang, China economist at Goldman Sachs. “They would like the market to pay more attention to such guidance, and might take more concrete actions to burnish the guidance as needed.”

The use of the mechanism to support the currency had been suspended in January.

China sets a daily “fix” each day, and allows traders and investors are allowed to trade up to 2 per cent on either side.

But market makers on the yuan fixing panel in August reactivated the use of the “counter-cyclical factor” as one of the determinants in their quotations submitted to CFET to calculate the yuan fixing each morning. The other two elements used in the formula are the previous day’s yuan close price and the US dollar moves against an international basket of currencies overnight.

The mechanism was introduced in May 2017, though never officially explained. It aims to lessening the affect of market forces on the price setting of the reference rate amid strong depreciation pressure in the currency and capital outflows.

In January, the market makers were told to reduce the contribution of the counter-cyclical factor to zero, when the yuan was rallying.

Larry Hu, an economist at Macquarie Capital, said that the relaunch of the “counter-cyclical factor” this time round was a clear signal from the PBOC that it will defend the yuan from reaching 7.0 to the dollar at least in the next couple of months.

The yuan has fallen 4.6 per cent against the greenback this year amid the US-Sino trade war and concerns of tighter monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve.

“The stabilisation of the yuan could be related to the [trade] package deal both sides are negotiating on,” Hu said, adding he still expects progress.