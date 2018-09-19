Chinese, Hong Kong stocks rise on planned economic stimulus

Hong Kong and mainland stocks rose after Beijing announced that it would boost investment in key areas of the economy in response to US President Donald Trump’s planned levies on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Stocks continued yesterday’s momentum. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3 per cent or 7.97 points to 2,707.50 while the CSI 300 – which tracks the large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – added 0.3 per cent or 9.12 points to 3,278.80.

China’s yuan however fell to 6.8760 per dollar after the People’s Bank of China lowered the daily yuan fixing for a second day. Traders and investors are watching if the currency will test the key 6.9000 level support level.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.6 per cent to 27,134.33, rising for a second day and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rose 1 per cent to 10,664.37.

Analysts said that while China’s push to stabilise investment growth was positive, the policy support fell short of expectations.

Goldman Sachs noted in a research report that comments from the State Council or the cabinet showed concerns of potential overinvestment.

As infrastructure investments are increasingly titled towards western parts of the country, returns have typically been lower there, Goldman said.

“We see low probability of the trade dispute being resolved, at least not before the two leaders potentially meet in late November at the G20,” Goldman said.

“We do not expect [China’s] overall growth to accelerate meaningfully because this loosening is at least partially in response to the expected further drag on the external front.”

Late on Tuesday, the State Council said the nation would step up targeted investments in key parts of the economy as well as in areas of weakness with the aim of boosting domestic demand.

Separately Beijing said China would retaliate by imposing an additional 5 to 10 per cent tariff on US$60 billion of US exports to China. That is below previous proposed rates of 5, 10, 20 and 25 per cent although China said it would further increase the tariff rate should the US increase tariffs again.

The US administration said it will begin to levy new tariffs of 10 per cent on about US$200 billion of Chinese products on September 24, with the tariffs to go up to 25 per cent on January 1.