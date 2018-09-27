Hong Kong opened the morning session on Thursday lower after the city’s de facto central bank raised the base lending rate in lockstep with an overnight move by the US Federal Reserve and after President Donald Trump accused China of interfering in the US midterm elections.

Mainland stocks slipped as well.

The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, as widely expected. In line with the Fed, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority lifted its base lending rate by 25 basis points to 2.5 per cent, bringing the tipping point closer to when the city’s commercial banks will raise their prime rate, which would translate into higher mortgage payments.

The Fed’s post-meeting policy statement that said it was at the end of the era of “accommodative” monetary policy fuelled market expectations that the Fed may want to keep the current interest rate hiking cycle longer than expected. Fed policymakers projected four more hikes by the end of 2019.

President Donald Trump, elaborating on his charge at the United Nations that Beijing is meddling in U.S. elections, said in a Twitter post on Wednesday that China placed “propaganda ads” made to look like news articles in an Iowa newspaper.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.1 per cent or 39.55 points at 27,777.32. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index was little changed at 10,983.30.

China Resources Gas Group slipped 0.5 per cent to HK$33.15. China Resources Beer (Holdings) fell 0.3 per cent to HK$32.10. Chinese hotpot chain Haidilao International Holdings lost 0.2 per cent to HK$17.78

Chinese financials were firm, however. Ping An Insurance (Group) gained 0.9 per cent to HK$79.85 and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China edged up 0.2 per cent to HK$5.74.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2 per cent or 4.38 points to 2,802.43 and the CSI 300 – which tracks the large caps listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen – also dropped 0.2 per cent or 5.75 points to 3,411.49.

Offshore yuan that is traded outside the mainland slipped for a fifth day to 6.8820 against the dollar after the People’s Bank of China set the currency’s reference point down to its weakest level in more than a month. The currency has been consolidating in a range between 6.8 and 6.9 so far in September.

Traders are allowed to trade up to 2 per cent on either side of the reference point for the day.

All three major US indices slipped on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing lower by 0.4 per cent or 106.93 points at 26,385.28. The S&P 500 eased 0.3 per cent or 9.59 points to 2,905.97 and the Nasdaq Composite ended down 0.2 per cent or 17.11 points at 7,990.37.

Asian trading were narrowly mixed on Thursday morning. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.1 per cent or 29.41 points to 24,004.38. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.2 per cent to 2,343.43 and Sydney’s All Ordinaries was little changed at 6,308.50.