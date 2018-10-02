Hong Kong stock market reopened lower on Tuesday, hit by declines in Chinese gas distributors Enn Energy Holdings and China Resources Gas Group after a local Chinese government announced plans to launch pricing reforms for the sector, and China’s weaker-than-expected manufacturing data that fuelled worries of overall economic growth.

The Chongqing People’s Congress proposed to remove the city’s natural gas installation fee to reduce costs for households and to advance price reforms, in moves that would eat into the income of Chinese gas producers.

Deutsche Bank said in a research note that local gas distributors could reduce the relevant initial installation cost to 1,000 yuan (US$145.57) per household from 2,150 yuan, but it was uncertain whether other local governments would follow Chongqing’s move.

The market sentiment was hurt further by fears that the US tariffs slapped on Chinese goods have started to take a toll on China’s economy. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released over the weekend fell to 50 in September, below the 50.5 level forecast by economists polled by Reuters and 50.6 recorded in August.

Additionally, the last-minute new Nafta agreement that the US reached with Canada and Mexico fuelled expectations that Washington would focus on fighting the trade war with China, analysts said.

“People are taking the opportunity to initiate short positions during China’s holiday because of concerns on the trade war, and on economic and policy risks,” said Stanley Chan, director of research at Emperor Securities. “It’s becoming more apparent that the government wants to crack down across sectors in gas, education, health care, property.” China is closed for the National Day holidays from October 1 to 7.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.6 per cent, or 454.81 points, to 27,333.71 in morning trade, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index also fell 1.7 per cent, or 190.17 points, to 10,827.70.

Enn Energy Holdings slid 15.3 per cent to HK57.60, China Resources Gas Group slumped 9.6 per cent to HK$28.80 and China Gas Holdings slumped 8.6 per cent to HK$20.25.

Geely Automobile Holdings fell 5.4 per cent to HK$14.76, becoming the worst-performing blue chip.

Chinese financials also fared poorly, with China Construction Bank dropping 2.5 per cent to HK$6.67, knocking 59 points off the benchmark index, while Ping An Insurance was down 2.7 per cent to HK$77.35. AIA Group was 2.2 per cent lower to HK$68.40.

Standard Chartered lost 3.7 per cent to HK$62.60 after Bloomberg reported that it may face a possible fine of US$1.5 billion from US authorities for violations against Iranian sanctions.

“We continue to cooperate fully with the investigation regarding our historical sanctions compliance, and are engaged in ongoing discussions with the US authorities. While we do not comment on the substance of those discussions, we look forward to resolving these legacy issues,” said a Standard Chartered spokesman in a email statement.

Additional reporting by Chad Bray