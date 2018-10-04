Hong Kong stocks, currency slide on growing pessimism over economy

Hong Kong stocks declined across the board on Thursday because a rally in the US dollar overnight caused the city’s currency as well as offshore yuan to weaken, triggering pessimism over the economic outlook.

The US dollar and US Treasury yields surged after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that rates need to continue to move toward an estimated neutral level and even a bit beyond. He emphasised that the outlook for the US economy is “remarkably positive” and mused that the expansion now underway can continue “effectively indefinitely.”

The Hong Kong’s dollar is trading near a two-week low against the US dollar while the offshore yuan traded in Hong Kong fell past the key 6.9000 level.

It seems China’s government policy stimulus so far is not really showing up or having an effect on the economy

Linus Yip Sheung-chi, a strategist at First Shanghai Securities

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.3 per cent or 363.93 points at 26,727.32, dropping for a third straight day. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 1.7 per cent or 187.09 points to 10,599.08. Mainland stock markets will remain closed throughout the week for a public holiday and reopen next Monday.

“It’s not looking good when the US dollar is strengthening and causing Asian currencies and their stocks to fall,” said Linus Yip Sheung-chi, a strategist at First Shanghai Securities. “Hong Kong’s stock market downtrend has further room to run.”

Internet giant Tencent Holdings dropped 2 per cent to HK$309.80, and China’s largest lensmaker Sunny Optical Technology (Group) tumbled 4.5 per cent to HK$84.80.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group tumbled 4.6 per cent to HK$15.44, to rank as the worst performing blue chip.

Geely Automobile Holdings tumbled 4.2 per cent to HK$14.22.

Among Chinese financials, China Construction Bank lost 2.1 per cent to HK$6.47, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was down 1.6 per cent to HK$5.42 and Ping An Insurance (Group) shed 1.4 per cent to HK$76.25.

Chinese developers also continued to fall. China Overseas Land and Investment dropped 2.1 per cent to HK$23.40, China Evergrande Group lost 2.4 per cent to HK$22.20.

This week’s weaker than expected Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index data fuelled worries that China’s economy was taking a hit from escalating trade tensions. The gauge released over the weekend fell to 50 in September, shy of the 50.5 consensus forecast by economist. The PMI print straddles the demarcation between expansion and contraction, suggesting that any further weakening will point to a contraction in the mainland economy.

Hong Kong’s economy to wobble as US-China trade war, high interest rates take their toll, says Standard Chartered



Standard Chartered Bank became the latest bank to downgrade the forecast for Hong Kong’s GDP growth. It cut its estimate for the city’s economic growth to 3.6 per cent from 3.8 per cent for the full year, citing higher interest rates and the fallout from the US-China trade war.

“It seems China’s government policy stimulus so far is not really showing up or having an effect on the economy,” Yip said.