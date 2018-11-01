China and Hong Kong stocks advanced in early trading on Thursday, after China’s top leadership vowed to step up support for the stock market and private enterprises amid the slowing economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 1.1 per cent, or 27.54 points, to 2,630.32 in early trading, extending a two-day rally. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks mostly smaller companies, climbed 1.7 per cent to 1,316.76. In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 1.7 per cent to 25,399.89 in morning trading.

The rallies came after the Communist Party’s Politburo, China’s top policymaking body headed by President Xi Jinping, said on Wednesday it would “stimulate market dynamic” and facilitate the “long-term healthy development” of capital markets, as the economy is under “growing downward pressure”.

China’s securities regulator fumbles as it scrambles to talk up a plunging stock market

The government has rolled out a flurry of policies since a week ago to aid the tumbling market weighed down by the escalating US-China trade war and a slowing economy. The Shanghai gauge has slumped more than 20 per cent since the beginning of this year.

The latest reading of Caixin Purchasing Managers’ Index, a gauge tracking smaller private firms released on Thursday, edged up to 50.1 in October from 50 in September, showing little signs of improvement in China’s manufacturing sector growth.

Bargain hunters are nowhere to be seen as Chinese stocks trade near 2016 lows

Stocks related to artificial intelligence (AI) were among the top gainers in early trading Thursday, after Xi voiced support for the industry in a separate Politburo meeting on Wednesday. The faster development of AI is strategically significant for China to “win an initiative in the global technology competition”, Xi said.

A number of stocks surged to the 10 per cent daily limit, including Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co, an intelligent system solutions supplier, Beijing AriTime Intelligent Control Co, a manufacturer of industrial automation products, as well as Shenyang Yuanda Intellectual Industry Group.

Securities brokages also surged in the wake of a proposed tax legislation that caps securities trading tax unchanged at 1%.

Guosen Securities climbed 8.4 per cent to 9.08 yuan, Huatai Securities rose 5.7 per cent to 17.59 yuan, and Nanjing Securities climbed 3.6 per cent to 10.53 yuan.